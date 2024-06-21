Amtrak commuter lines back up in Northeast after heat-caused power failure

Commuters walk in the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall directly across from New York Penn Station in New York City (2021). On Thursday, Amtrak crews were working to restore power in the New York area after an outage forced the shutdown of Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven, Conn. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Crews have restored power to Amtrak commuter lines in the New York City metro area after an outage forced the shutdown of service between Philadelphia and New Haven Connecticut, officials said late Thursday.

Trains in and out of New York's Penn Station were affected, Amtrak said, and officials said trains in New Jersey had also been shut down.

The power outage came not long after officials warned that a heat wave along the eastern seaboard could cause trains to slow down, and while service has been restored, there will be significant delays as Amtrak works to catch up, the company said on social media.

"High temperatures may require trains to operate at lower speeds, resulting in delays of up to 60 minutes between the hours 12 noon and 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the week," Amtrak said in a social media post when the outage occurred.

On top of the power disruption, Amtrak was also dealing with a brush fire in Secaucus, N.J. that also slowed down the rail line's operations

The power outage closed about 150 miles of track on all, and while there is no firm number yet on the number of commuters affected, it frustrated plenty.

"I'm hot, I'm exasperated," Ilana Nathan, 29, told the New York Times. "I just want to go home." Nathan had tried various modes of transportation, including Amtrak trains that were canceled after a 90 minute wait, PATH trains, and Uber, for which she had to pay surge pricing, to get from Long Island to her home in Cherry Hill, N.J., spending 6 hours in transit, all told.

This was the fourth reported major disruption in the last two months that caused long delays for commuters in the New York metro.

Trains that typically go direct to midtown Manhattan were diverted to Hoboken, N.J., and NJ Transit said their trains were heading from Newark to Trenton.

Gery Williams, an executive vice president of Amtrak, said the power outage was the result of "a malfunctioning circuit-breaker" in New Jersey under the Hudson River, just west of the rail line tracks.

He said that he met on Thursday with New Jersey Transit officials to determine ways to upgrade the rail infrastructure "so that our customers don't have to put up with this awful experience" again. He said there had been "too many" significant disruptions recently.