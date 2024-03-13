Northeast Bank moving to new location in Auburn

Mar. 13—Construction workers work Tuesday on the former Central Maine Credit Union at 836 Center St. in Auburn. Northeast Bank will close their branch at 232 Center St. and move into the former credit union about a mile and a half north of their present location. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Northeast Bank announced Tuesday that it plans to move just up the road from its current location at 232 Center St., to 836 Center St. by June, pending regulatory approval.

An artist rendering shows the new Northeast Bank at 836 Center St. Auburn set to open in June. Submitted photo

In a media statement, the Portland-based bank said it had acquired the property of the stand-alone facility and is in the process of renovating the interior and exterior of the building.

The current location is in a very busy and tight shopping center.

The new bank location — the former Central Maine Credit Union — is just 1.4 miles away and will offer a larger facility with state-of-the-art technology, a larger service area and improved customer parking.

Construction is being led by Auburn-based H.E. Callahan Construction Co.

This story was originally published as part of "Orange Circuit Fitness in Auburn permanently closed" The Buzz offers quick hits about trending area business happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact business writer Christopher Wheelock at 689-2817 or cwheelock@sunjournal.com

