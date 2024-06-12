Northbound lanes of Highway 101 blocked due to fatal crash in Morgan Hill

(KRON) — All northbound lanes of Highway 101 are blocked in Morgan Hill after a fatal crash on Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol’s traffic log.

The crash happened at about 9:41 p.m. in the area of Cochrane Road. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

