Northbound I-5 closes north of Bellingham after crash involving semi

A crash closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 north of Bellingham Tuesday morning.

The crash has since cleared.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted about the crash just north of West Bakerview Road shortly after 4 a.m.

Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash between a semitruck and a tow truck involved injuries.

Traffic was diverted to Bakerview Road.

The scene was cleared and the lanes reopened at 5:11 a.m.

