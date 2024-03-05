Northbound I-5 closes north of Bellingham after crash involving semi
A crash closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 north of Bellingham Tuesday morning.
The crash has since cleared.
The Washington State Department of Transportation first posted about the crash just north of West Bakerview Road shortly after 4 a.m.
Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash between a semitruck and a tow truck involved injuries.
Traffic was diverted to Bakerview Road.
The scene was cleared and the lanes reopened at 5:11 a.m.
