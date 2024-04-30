Deadly crossover crash involving tractor-trailer closes northbound 1-49 in Grandview

Interstate 49 in Grandview is closed after the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control and plowed through the concrete median barrier, crashing head-on with a car early Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

One lane of southbound I-49 is open, but the rest of the highway is closed in both directions while police investigate the deadly crash, said Capt. Ryan Sharp with the Grandview Police Department.

It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, but police said the morning commute would be impacted by the investigation and clean-up, which was expected to take several hours.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on I-49 near the 140th Street exit.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the semi was headed south on I-49, hauling a load of oranges. The driver lost control, struck the center concrete median barrier and crossed over into the northbound lanes, Sharp said. Then, the truck collided with a car head-on that was northbound on I-49.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital, where the driver of the car was pronounced dead, Sharp said. The driver of the semi suffered critical injuries.

The identity of the driver killed in the crash was not released until police confirmed his identity and notified his family. The man was his mid-20s and from the Kansas City area. The 45-year-old truck driver is also believed to be from the metro.