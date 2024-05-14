Northbound I-405 blocked in Renton after fatal semitruck fire
All lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton are blocked after one person was killed when a semitruck caught fire.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the incident at 6:17 a.m. during the busy morning commute.
The fire happened at State Route 900/Northeast Park near Northeast Sunset Boulevard.
At 6:29 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said the incident was fatal.
The HOV lane of southbound I-405 at the same location is also blocked.
There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.
At 6:49 a.m., WSDOT said the backup was 4 miles. Drivers should avoid the area.
#Update. Sadly this is a fatal incident. I am heading to the scene. More info when I arrive. Use alternate routes.
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 14, 2024
Good morning! Happy Tuesday.
Not so happy start to the morning commute on northbound I-405 in Renton.
We've got a truck fire that's FULLY BLOCKING all lanes near NE Park Drive/SR 900 (around milepost 5). 🔥🚒
Emergency crews are enroute. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES! @CityofRenton pic.twitter.com/bCHF5mEL6S
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 14, 2024