Northbound I-405 blocked in Renton after fatal semitruck fire

KIRO 7 News Staff
All lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Renton are blocked after one person was killed when a semitruck caught fire.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the incident at 6:17 a.m. during the busy morning commute.

The fire happened at State Route 900/Northeast Park near Northeast Sunset Boulevard.

At 6:29 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said the incident was fatal.

The HOV lane of southbound I-405 at the same location is also blocked.

There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

At 6:49 a.m., WSDOT said the backup was 4 miles. Drivers should avoid the area.