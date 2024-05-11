Northbound I-25 at Cesar Chavez will be down to one lane over the weekend

May 10—State transportation officials are telling drivers to expect delays as northbound Interstate 25 at Avenida Cesar Chavez will be down to one traffic lane starting tonight and lasting through the weekend.

"Weekend work is being performed for interstate bridge maintenance," the New Mexico Department of Transportation said in a Friday news release. "Motorists should anticipate delays."

The DOT said the work will necessitate "continuous lane and shoulder restrictions" on northbound I-25, including the northbound side being down to one lane.

Work, weather permitting, is scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. today through 5 a.m. Monday.