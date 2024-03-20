Northborough police looking for person who threw brick through station window

Front Entrance_20240320_055532 from John Guilfoil Public Relations on Vimeo.

NORTHBOROUGH — Police in Northborough are looking for help identifying a man who is believed to have thrown a brick through a window at the town police station Wednesday morning.

An unknown person walked up to the police station at about 6 a.m. Wednesday and broke a window of the department's training room, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The person then ran away from the station, heading east on Route 20.

No one was in the station at the time, according to police.

Photos show that the brick went into the station, leaving a hole and cracks in the window.

Police released a surveillance video showing someone approaching the station and running away a few seconds later. The person is covered in shadows in the video.

A surveillance photo released by police appears to show a man in a hoodie and jeans.

Anyone who drove on Route 20 at the time or who has information on the suspect can call Detective Chris Buzzell at (508) 393-1515.

