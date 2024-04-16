Northampton hotel donates furniture to SSAFA armed forces charity

A hotel undergoing major renovations has pledged to give its old furniture to a military charity.

The Northampton Town Centre Hotel, on Silver Street, said it would hand over beds, tables and other furniture to the local branch of SSAFA.

The charity was chosen to benefit after it won a BBC Dragon's Den-style event to pitch for the furniture.

Gareth Bull, from SSAFA, said the donations would allow the charity to support local veterans.

SSAFA, the Soldiers', Sailors' and Airmen's Families Association, provides a welfare, health and support services for serving and current personnel from the British armed forces.

The furniture would otherwise have ended up in landfill but will now be used to benefit those leaving the forces and settling back into civilian life.

"We often encounter extended waiting periods for furniture items, particularly beds. With this donation, our volunteers can respond to our clients' needs within 24 hours, if required," said Mr Bull.

Simon Smith, manager of the Northampton Town Centre Hotel, said: "Those leaving the armed forces aged 25-60 need more specialised support than ever before.

"The challenges they face are complex - from low income to life-changing injuries or hidden wounds, like depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

"SSAFA is improving its services for younger, working-age veterans, and we are proud to play our part."

