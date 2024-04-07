North Yorkshire residents invited to join councillors' pay panel

Members of the public are being given the chance to join a panel which helps set how much councillors can be paid for their duties.

North Yorkshire Council said the independent panel advised the authority on the Members' Allowances Scheme.

The scheme also covers how much councillors can claim in expenses.

Anyone who wished to apply would have to commit to attending five meetings each year and to undertaking some research.

Councillors received an allowance of £15,550 in North Yorkshire for 2023/2024 and the independent panel recommended it rise to £17,000 for 2024/25.

Members who have additional responsibilities receive extra payments which are also decided by the panel.

'Proportionate and fair pay'

The authority's assistant chief executive for legal and democratic services, Barry Khan, said: "This is a real opportunity for people who have an interest in local government and the work of councillors to help to determine the pay and expenses that councillors in North Yorkshire receive and be part of a friendly and professional panel."

While some understanding of how local government works may be beneficial, the emphasis is on being able to represent the public interest.

Mr Khan added: "We are looking to recruit people who can provide an objective and independent view and to review councillors' duties, responsibilities and commitments to come up with a pay package that is proportionate and fair."

Mr Khan said applications would close on 22 April and anyone interested must live or work in the county.

