North Tonawanda city attorney takes plea deal in DWI case, has license suspended and pays fine

Mar. 13—The driving while intoxicated case against North Tonawanda City Attorney Edward A. Zebulske III has been settled with a guilty plea.

Orleans County District Attorney, and special prosecutor in the case, Joseph Cardone, said Tuesday that Zebulske took his plea at his very first court appearance. Because of potential conflicts, the case was transferred from North Tonawanda to Niagara Falls City City Court and Cardone took over the case after Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman recused his office.

"We did (the plea) on his first court appearance," Cardone said. "He asked to plead guilty."

Zebulske, 53, was charged by North Tonawanda police with driving while intoxicated and unsafe backing after officers responded to a report of a minor traffic accident on Webster Street on Nov. 25. He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while ability impaired and unsafe backing.

He was fined an undisclosed amount and his driver's license was suspended for 90 days.

"I felt it was an appropriate resolution of the case," Cardone said. "He had a low (blood alcohol level). It was his first offense. He paid for the broken tail light. I handled it like I would with anyone else (under similar circumstances)."

At the time of the accident, North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass said Zebulske was pulling out of a parking spot on Webster Street, at about 7 p.m., when he backed into another parked car, causing minor damage.

"There were witnesses who saw (the accident) and (Zebulske) started to pull away because he didn't realize he had hit the other vehicle," Glass said.

Those witnesses called police who responded and administered field sobriety tests to Zebulske because they suspected he might be intoxicated. Glass said that the city attorney failed the sobriety tests and was detained and charged.

The police chief called the incident "very routine."

"(Zebulske) was very cooperative with police," Glass said.

North Tonawanda is the only municipality in Western New York that elects its city attorney. Throughout the rest of the region, the post is appointed by a mayor or supervisor.

In the November 2023 general election, North Tonawanda voters rejected a proposition that would have made the city's attorney's position a mayoral appointment.

Zebulske was chosen to be the city attorney in January 2022, by the North Tonawanda Common Council, after the then-city attorney Luke Brown resigned to take a seat on the NT City Court bench. Zebulske was one of three attorneys the council interviewed to replace Brown.

In the 2022 general election, Zebulske was elected to fill the remaining 3 years of Brown's unexpired term. He was an assistant North Tonawanda city attorney from 1998 to 1999.

Zubulske has also been a part-time assistant Niagara County public defender and has maintained a private law practice.