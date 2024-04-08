North Thurston superintendent finalists will meet the public this week. Here’s the plan

The three finalists for the top job at North Thurston Public Schools will gather for a community meeting this week.

The finalists are Justin Ainsworth, associate superintendent in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District in Palmer, Alaska; Thu Ament, deputy superintendent in the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District; and Troy Oliver, the current assistant superintendent of operations for North Thurston.

The three will appear at the district boardroom from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Each will get 45 minutes to answer prepared questions as well as answer questions submitted by audience members.

The district boardroom is at 305 College Street NE in Lacey.

One of the finalists will replace current superintendent Debra Clemens who announced earlier this year she is retiring. Her last day is June 30.

