North Thurston superintendent Ainsworth resigns; board to interview remaining finalists

Justin Ainsworth, who two weeks ago was offered and later accepted the job of superintendent at North Thurston Public Schools, resigned on Tuesday in an email to the board.

“It is with deep regret that I resign effective immediately as superintendent of North Thurston Public Schools,” Ainsworth said in his email, a copy of which was shared with The Olympian.

“Over the past few weeks, I have faced unexpected challenges on the family front that have necessitated a reevaluation of my professional commitments.

“Since accepting the position, circumstances within my family have shifted significantly, making it clear that I cannot fulfill my duties as superintendent while also prioritizing my family’s well-being. This decision has been incredible difficult, and I apologize for any disruption it may cause to the district and the community.

“Please know that my decision to resign is in no way a reflection of my high regard for NTPS or my enthusiasm for the role. I have been genuinely excited about the opportunity and have immense respect for the mission, vision and values of the district.”

The Olympian learned of his resignation at Tuesday’s school board meeting at Woodland Elementary School. Following the meeting, the board went into executive session about 8 p.m. to discuss their options. About two hours later they emerged to announce a plan to interview the two remaining finalists on Thursday.

The two remaining finalists are Troy Oliver, assistant superintendent of operations for North Thurston Public Schools, and Thu Ament, deputy superintendent for the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District.

“The board has accepted the resignation of Dr. Ainsworth. While we are disappointed, we understand his decision to prioritize his family,” said President Gretchen Maliska in a statement Tuesday night.

“Our initial search attracted a strong pool of applicants, which speaks to the quality of our school district,” Maliska added. “We thank the community for its input through surveys and focus groups as well as individual conversations throughout the process. The board will continue the process with the other two finalists on Thursday, April 25, during a special board meeting with executive session.”

The executive session is expected to start about 8 p.m., according to the district. The district needs a new superintendent because current superintendent Debra Clemens announced her retirement earlier this year. Her last day is June 30.

