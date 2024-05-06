North Thurston middle school receives message from caller threatening violence

Chinook Middle School in Lacey received a message over the weekend that threatened violence against the school, the school’s principal announced in an email to parents on Monday.

The message was left with the counseling office on Saturday, Principal Sarah Shaw said.

“We immediately began a thorough investigation with Lacey Police Department and have determined that this is not a credible threat,” she wrote in her email. “This is a non-NTPS student.”

The message threatened to shoot up the school, said Lacey Sgt. Jeremy Knight. Police also could hear the sounds of laughter and derogatory language, he said.

The caller failed to block their caller ID, so police called the number and a Shelton resident answered the phone, Knight said. That person admitted to making the call, but denied any intent. Lacey police were set to visit the caller, he said.

In her email, Principal Shaw encouraged students to be vigilant.

“Please remind all students about the importance of ‘See something? Say something!’ If students have any information about a threat or rumor of a threat, please encourage them to talk to an adult immediately. Thank you for partnering with us to provide a safe learning environment for all students.”