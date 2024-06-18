North Texas native, mom of 3, fatally shot at Round Rock Juneteenth celebration

A GoFundMe has been established for a 33-year-old North Texas native and mother of three who was killed in a mass shooting during a Juneteenth concert near Austin over the weekend.

Lyndsey Vicknair, an attorney who grew up in Mansfield, was one of two people killed when someone opened fire at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. At least 14 others were injured, Round Rock police said on social media.

Michael Evans, the senior pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Mansfield, told KXAS-TV that Vicknair was baptized at the church and attended Mansfield High School. He’s known her since she was a child.

“We’ve lost a person who is a giver,” Evans said to KXAS-TV. “She’s an awesome wife, mother, (and) all-around person. She is a portrait of what you would want your child to turn out to be. And her life’s been (ended) by senseless violence… because of foolish behavior.”

Vicknair leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1, and a 4-year-old son, according to the GoFundMe. Her husband, Kevin Vicknair, described her in a public social media post as the “Greatest Mother & Wife.”

“You wouldn’t believe how she has elevated me and our children time and time again,” the post reads. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you my love. I’m so sorry I couldn’t get you back home safely.”

According to Round Rock police, the shooting started during a fight between two groups who showed up at the Juneteenth celebration. The victims were all innocent bystanders.

Vicknair and 54-year-old Ara Duke died at the scene, police said. Fourteen other shooting victims, including children, were taken to local hospitals.

Round Rock police announced on social media that they were looking for a thin man, around 5-foot-7 with short dreadlocks and a white hoodie in connection with the shooting.

Vicknair was an attorney with The Chapman Firm, according to the Austin-based legal firm’s website. In 2023, she was named a Texas Super Lawyer “Rising Star” in the area of construction litigation.

All funds raised through the GoFundMe will help Vicknair’s family with their expenses and compensate for the loss of her income, according to the fundraiser.

“Lyndsey’s life was marked by her contagious smile, thoughtfulness, and her unwavering willingness to help others,” organizer Candice Cooper wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Her absence is felt deeply by all who knew her.”

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1188 W. Broad St. in Mansfield, according to Vicknair’s obituary.