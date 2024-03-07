North Texas middle school teacher arrested, faces child sexual assault charge

A North Texas middle school teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, officials said.

David Goggins, 32, was arrested Tuesday by officers from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. Goggins is a teacher at Pike Middle School in the Northwest Independent School District, school officials said.

Northwest ISD spokesperson Anthony Tosie told the Star-Telegram that Goggins turned himself in to authorities. He was hired by the district for the 2022-23 school year.

Principal Tricia Lutkenhaus said in a letter to Pike Middle School families that Goggins’ alleged conduct occurred before he was employed at the school.

“Northwest ISD had no knowledge of the allegations at the time he was hired or while he was actively teaching in the district,” Lutkenhaus said in the letter, which was shared with the Star-Telegram. “According to information shared with us, the matter does not involve a current or former Northwest ISD student, and police are not seeking additional victims.”

District officials immediately placed Goggins on administrative leave when they learned of the allegations, Lutkenhaus said. Goggins is also forbidden from accessing any of the district’s campuses.

Goggins was employed by the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District in the 2021-22 school year, when the incident allegedly happened, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD police said in a letter to Marine Creek Middle School families that “no reports of misconduct were received while the person was employed in EMS ISD,” according to WFAA. The student who made the complaint against Goggins didn’t come forward until the current school year, when Goggins was no longer with the district.

