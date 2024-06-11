North Texas man who set neighbor’s porch on fire sentenced to 35 years for arson

A Tarrant County jury has convicted a Grapevine man in a 2022 arson case, the district attorney’s office announced this week.

According to prosecutors, 44-year old David Alferez lit his neighbor’s porch on fire after a disagreement about loud music.

Alferez was listening to music in his trailer in December 2022 when a neighbor approached him and asked him to lower the volume, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Alferez was caught on camera pouring a flammable liquid on the neighbor’s porch and lighting it on fire.

The fire eventually burned out.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Fort Worth won’t consolidate these 7 middle schools. What happens now?

→ Police fatally shoot gunman who shot woman in Arlington park

→ Anthony Johnson Jr.’s death in Tarrant jail ruled a homicide

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

At the trial, jurors sentenced Alferez to 35 years in prison after finding him guilty of arson.

“Thanks to the Grapevine Police Department, the Grapevine Fire Department, and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case and for their commitment to keeping our community safe,” District Attorney Phil Sorrells said on social media.