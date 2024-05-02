North Texas can expect more storms, large hail, possible tornadoes. Here’s what we know

This is the calm before the storm.

Much of the weather Dallas-Fort Worth experienced in the last couple of days will move east by Thursday afternoon. Then another line of thunderstorms will hit later today as unstable air from the west moves over North Texas, according to a National Weather Service Fort Worth report.

“This window of quiet weather will be short-lived,” Fort Worth meteorologist Hunter Reeves wrote on the NWS website. “This (storm) activity will also be supported by a passing (disturbance high in the atmosphere that can contribute to severe storms).”

Although the severity of the storms impact in North Texas is not certain, the weather service forecast shows threats that include large hail, damaging winds and a “low end” possibility of tornadoes.

“This could very well play out... with organizing clusters of thunderstorms pushing in across portions of Central Texas through this evening into the early morning hours on Friday,” Reeves wrote. “That being said, there is a bit of uncertainty regarding the overall coverage and extent of these thunderstorms.”

These storms will have the highest threat of severe weather. A broken line of storms will then move through the region tonight. A few strong storms are possible overnight.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Snakes are crawling out of hibernation in Texas. Check the toilet before taking a seat.

→Can Texans drive home with legal weed bought in California? Here's what the law says.

→A Fort Worth neighborhood was a food desert. Then an ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker moved in

Although the weather service expects the storms Thursday to be worrisome, of greater concern will be flooding in areas across Central Texas that have been waterlogged after nearly 7 to 8 inches of rainfall in the past two days.

“Even once the rain ends through the morning, flooding concerns will remain in place, with the Flood Watch currently set through 1 PM,” Reeves said.

There will be multiple chances for rain the few days. Most can expect between 2-4 inches of rain with localized higher amounts over 5”.

What’s the weather forecast for Friday going into the weekend?

Much like today, storm activity Friday will begin moving east by early afternoon. But another set of storms will form to the east of Dallas-Fort Worth in Big Country and possibly move into the area by nightfall.

“Daily storm chances are in the forecast through the weekend, however the coverage and severe risk is uncertain at this time,” according to the NWS. “Everyone needs to keep up with the forecast for the next few days as daily changes are likely.”