North Texas dog trainer arrested, faces charges of animal cruelty, Burleson police say

Burleson police are investigating allegations of animal abuse by a local dog trainer, officials said.

James Christopher Nikolopoulos was arrested June 13. He’s been charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals causing serious bodily injury, according to police.

Nikolopoulos rented space for his dog training program, Complete Canine, in the same building that houses a dog daycare and boarding facility. According to a social media post by the owner of Barking Mad Doggy Daycare, the two businesses leased the building separately, and Nikolopoulos never had contact with any of the daycare’s dogs.

An employee at Barking Mad Doggy Daycare alerted the owner to the alleged abuse and told her to watch security video footage, according to the arrest warrant affidavit for Nikolopoulos obtained by KDFW-TV. The owner then contacted police.

Security video from the facility shows Nikolopoulos slamming dogs on the ground and choking another dog, KDFW reported from the affidavit. One of the dogs in the video had an infected wound on her paw and a swollen front leg. Three of the injured dogs had to be taken to the Burleson Animal Emergency Room, authorities said.

Nikolopoulos was booked into the Johnson County Jail, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Accused drunk driver slams into 2 cyclists near Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

→ Gateway Church pastor resigns after admitting to sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

→ Allan Saxe, beloved UT Arlington professor, has died

[Get our breaking news alerts.]