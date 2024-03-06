North Texas church youth volunteer arrested, faces child sexual assault charges: records

A 44-year-old North Texas church youth volunteer has been arrested and faces child sexual assault charges, according to Rockwall County court records.

Natalie Sorrells was arrested Feb. 26 by officers from the Heath Department of Public Safety, and court records show she bonded out the following day.

Sorrells, a real estate agent, served as a volunteer youth worker at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, KDFW-TV first reported.

Lakepointe Church told KDFW in a statement that Sorrells has been removed from her position and restricted from any contact with children at church “out of an abundance of caution.” Parents at the church were also informed.

“It is our current understanding that no inappropriate activity occurred on church premises, at any church event, and that the minor involved was not under the direct leadership of the volunteer,” the church’s statement said, according to KDFW.

Today's top stories:

→ North Texas primaries: Outsider vs. establishment politics on display

→ Large hail, damaging winds expected in Dallas-Fort Worth

→ Burgess concedes loss in GOP primary for Tarrant tax assessor

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

All Lakepointe Church volunteers undergo background checks, security clearance and training, the church told KDFW.

Sorrells has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with child sexual contact, according to court records.

Court records show Sorrells’ bond was set at $150,000.