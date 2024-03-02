North Texas bridge makes list of iconic spans in U.S. Here are structures at top of list

Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill bridge places No. 83 on America’s Top 100 Most Iconic Bridges. The Bridge located in West Dallas connects Woodall Rodgers Freeway to Singleton Boulevard — a span many North Texans take on their daily commute.

The Hunt Hill Bridge is grouped with other well known landmarks like the Golden State Bridge in San Francisco and the London Bridge in Arizona. Unlike its older predecessors, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge is only 12 years old.

“The Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge is the first Calatrava vehicular bridge in the United States and its riveting beauty complements the spirit and growth of Dallas.” said Trinity River Corridor.

All iconic landmarks have their own history, so what is Margaret Hunt Hill’s?

MHH Supermoon 2013

⚡ More trending stories:

→ Texas to 'spring forward': When daylight saving time begins

→ How a six-pack of beer, $100 got rescuers to pull pig out of thorns.

→ Want to make $359K a year working from home? Here's a list of jobs.

Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

Santiago Calatrava designed the bridge with a beautiful 400-foot arch with 58 steel cables strung across the structure.

“Besides providing the City with a signature structure and artfully changing the skyline … This new connection over the river has also helped foster unity across the north and south divide in the City.” according to Trinity River Corridor.

The span cost approximately $120 million. It took five years to build — starting on June 14, 2007, the bridge was finished by 2012, with 40,000 people attending the opening ceremony.

Trinity River Corridor recognizes the economic impact the bridge has brought, “Business and civic leaders are excited about the revitalization and economic development the bridge has spurred for the West Dallas neighborhoods and the catalyst it has been to bring people down to the river.”

Spanning six acres, commuters cross the Trinity River on the bridge daily. It connects West Dallas with downtown. It offers the perfect entrance to the Trinity Groves and Sylvan business district.

Top 10 Iconic Bridges in America

The Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge sits among some of the greats. The following iconic landmarks are now not just commuter freeways but also tourist attractions worth visiting. Maybe Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge will be ranked top ten one day!

Admiral Clarey Bridge, Hawaii Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Florida London Bridge, Arizona Rickenbacker Causeway Bridge, Florida Golden Gate Bridge, California Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, South Carolina Mackinac Bridge, Michigan Chicago Skyway Bridge, Illinois Casco Bay Bridge, Maine Alberton Gorge Bridges, Montana