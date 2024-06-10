North Texan wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Millionaire Maker

A North Texas resident recently claimed a top prize, worth $1 million, in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Millionaire Maker, according to lottery officials.

The Denton resident, who chose to stay anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Horizon Food Mart, at 1205 E. University Drive.

This was the seventh of 15 top prizes to be claimed in the Millionaire Maker game, which offers over $200 million in total prizes, lottery officials said.

