North suburban school consolidation proposal on IL primary ballot
A proposal to consolidate the two schools in the north suburban Avoca School District 37 is on the Illinois primary ballot.
A proposal to consolidate the two schools in the north suburban Avoca School District 37 is on the Illinois primary ballot.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
Live results from the Associated Press from North Carolina's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live election results for the Colorado primaries from the Associated Press.
Live results from the Associated Press from Alabama's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Texas's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Oklahoma's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Massachusetts's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Arkansas primary from the Associated Press.
Live results from the Associated Press from Virginia's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
A topical foam that can grow new hair? Yep, and doctors say it actually works.
Stellar sales have begun to bloom — our picks for the top deals right now, starting at just $75 for a 24-inch gem that 13,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
Former President Donald Trump's won caucuses in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Saturday, while Nikki Haley scored her first victory of the nominating cycle with a victory in Washington, D.C.
The Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal the pitchers they're most excited about for the 2024 season.
Fisker has announced it will lay off 15 percent of its workforce — about 200 people. It's also searching for a production partner for future models.
The team’s “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four” signs provide a counterintuitive message from an organization struggling to keep up with modern baseball.