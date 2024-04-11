North St. Paul’s new police chief is 10-year veteran of department

North St. Paul’s new police chief is a 10-year veteran of the department, the city announced Thursday.

Raymond Rozales III, appointed by the city manager, takes over from Phil Baebenroth, whose last day at the department was Friday. Baebenroth returned to his roots at the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, where he became an undersheriff.

Rozales will lead North St. Paul’s department of 21 officers.

He began his career with North St. Paul Police in 2014. Rozales served as patrol officer, detective, sergeant, investigation sergeant, acting police chief and public information officer. He’s also coordinated the field training officer program, been an internal affairs investigator and served as a mentor to law enforcement students.

He received the department’s merit service award last year and this year, and a heart of service award last year.

Rozales earned his master’s degree in criminal justice leadership and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Concordia University, St. Paul. He’s completed the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Leadership Academy, and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Latino Police Officer Association and Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

