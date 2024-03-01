North Shore Library evacuated, Glendale police respond after library receives bomb threat

When Haley Samuelson and her coworkers showed up to work at the North Shore Library Friday morning, they were shocked to find an eerie voicemail with a vague bomb threat.

Samuelson, assistant director for the library, called Glendale police around 10 a.m., when the library opened, to report that someone left the voicemail, she said.

"There was zero indication of a motive," Samuelson said. "The word 'bomb' was uttered and something along the lines of 'you need to seek shelter.'"

Library staff evacuated patrons from the library "out of an abundance of caution," Samuelson said, until authorities arrived around 10:25 a.m. to sweep the building.

An incident report isn't yet available from the Glendale Police Department, but Sgt. Eric Guse said nothing was found and that the threat was not "specific" or "credible."

Samuelson said staff were given the all-clear and the library chose to reopen soon after.

Samuelson said she's especially cautious about bomb threats, since libraries have become targets in recent years, particularly in the Chicago area, which saw several threats in September 2023, according to reporting from Block Club Chicago. Samuelson used to work in Illinois and has watched several of those libraries grapple with the threats.

Contact Claudia Levens at clevens@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @levensc13.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police in Glendale respond to the North Shore Library for bomb threat