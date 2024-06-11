‘I think it can be a problem anywhere,’ North Seattle business hit with bullets during shooting

Seattle Police are still looking for the person who shot a 21-year-old man 4 times while he was driving on Aurora Avenue Sunday evening. SPD says this shooting caused a 3-vehicle collision at the intersection of Aurora Avenue and North 130 Street.

One of the businesses in the area was hit several times by the gunfire. Sean Curry, who works in the area, heard the gunfire and saw the crash that ensued.

“Closing up for the evening, getting in the car and heard what sounded like automatic gunfire. Then I saw a car accident and I really didn’t connect the two that it was a shooting,” Curry said.

Curry tells KIRO 7 he didn’t realize the gravity of the situation until he was called by police on what went down. He came back to his work to see the damage left behind from it all. We saw several bullet holes both inside and outside the building.

“That’s when it really sank for me, right? We saw the holes in the glass. We saw some stuff on the concrete outside, but when we saw it in the building, that’s when it really became real for me,” Curry said.

Seattle Police say the 21-year-old’s car was also heavily damaged by bullets and the vehicle has been collected as evidence. Investigators say it is still not clear what prompted the shooting.

“The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and it is unknown who they are and they have not been located yet,” Public Information Officer Eric Munoz said.

Despite the damage to his work, Curry says he is thankful that no one was inside and that anyone else got hurt.

“If this had been one day earlier or one day later, we would’ve been open. And we have a lot of guys and a lot of clients here. So, I was really happy to see that everyone…. didn’t have to have the conversation with families on what could’ve happened,” Curry said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.