North Seattle apartment fire displaces residents

Three units of residents have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in North Seattle early Saturday morning.

At 1:47 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the first floor of an apartment building in the 3100 block of Northeast 145th Street in the Kenwood/Little Brook neighborhood.

According to SFD, Engine 39 was the first to arrive and reported the fire was spreading upward to the second and third-floor units directly above the fire room. Crews worked quickly to put water on the exterior portion of the fire while additional firefighters extended hose lines into the building and searched for occupants.

Fortunately, all three units on fire were clear, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By 3:05 a.m., the fire was extinguished, but residents of the three damaged units were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping to provide temporary shelter and assistance to those who were displaced.

