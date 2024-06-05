North Royalton woman dies following two-vehicle crash at Ohio 269 and Danbury Road

MARBLEHEAD – A North Royalton woman died following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohio 269 and Danbury Road North in Ottawa County on Monday.

Beverly Sebastion, 81, died following the crash at about 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Sandusky post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation, but the patrol reports Sebastian failed to yield at a stop sign.

She was driving a 2023 Cadillac XT4 northbound on Danbury Road North, approaching the intersection with Ohio 269, and when her vehicle went through the stop sign it struck 2006 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by a 43-year-old Oak Harbor man, according to the patrol.

Sebastian was transported to Magruder Hospital. The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries, the patrol reports, noting Sebastion was wearing a seatbelt and the pickup driver was not.

The patrol was assisted by the Danbury Police Department and the Danbury Township Fire/EMS at the scene.

