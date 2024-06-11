North Richland Hills police involved in shooting at apartment complex; no officers injured

North Richland Hills police were involved in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The Texas Municipal Police Association said in a post on X that the organization’s attorney Randall Moore was responding to the scene.

No officers were injured, according to the post.

The shooting was reported at the Haven NRH Apartments, at 4205 Rufe Snow Drive.

More details are expected to be released this afternoon.

