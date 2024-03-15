North Quincy High School sophomore wins regional science fair grand prize. How she did it

QUINCY − North Quincy High School sophomore Anna Li won the grand prize at the Region V Science and Engineering Fair at Bridgewater State University.

Li won the Sanofi Specialty Care Grand Prize for her project, “How Does the Species of Microalgae Reduce the Effects of Carbon Dioxide in Seawater on Calcium Carbonate?”

“I tested how different species of microalgae might be able to mitigate this," she said. "Since microalgae are photosynthetic organisms, they can absorb carbon dioxide and hopefully reduce the amount of carbonic acid that is being created.”

Research like hers could help reduce ocean acidification, which is harmful to organisms in the water.

High school students from 75 cities and towns presented their projects at the fair.

North Quincy High School sophomore Anna Li stands in front of her poster board at the Region V Science and Engineering Fair.

Nicole Kymissis, Li’s ninth grade biology teacher, helped move Li's project along from its inception in September all the way to the science fair. This process applies to all students that North Quincy High School sends to science fairs.

“Anna is highly inquisitive, she loves to ask questions, she loves to seek answers,” Kymissis said. “It’s a process and we make sure that students are guided through each of the different steps to produce a really good project.”

Li was not the only North Quincy High School student who received an award at the science fair March 2. Classmates won honorable mentions and third-place awards at the event.

When asked what makes the science department at the school so strong, Li said the school and teachers support their students.

“Honestly, Dr. Kymissis is an amazing teacher. I learned a lot from her during my freshman year of high school, and she was also willing to answer my questions, which encouraged me to ask more,” Li said.

Grand prize winner Anna Li, left, with fellow North Quincy High School students Marko Mano and Michelle Chen, both of whom won third-place awards at the regional science fair held March 2 at Bridgewater State University.

Principal Daniel Gilbert echoed that sentiment.

“We have incredibly bright and talented teachers, and we have incredibly bright and talented students," he said. That's a great mixture for things like that. That's the reason you see so many kids from North (Quincy) winning.”

Li said she is interested in exploring environmental studies in college.

But first, she is advancing to two competitions: the Massachusetts State Science and Engineering Fair at Gillette Stadium in April and the International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles in May.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Sophomore at North Quincy High wins regional science fair grand prize