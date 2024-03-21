North Providence police seek public's help in murder investigation of retired nurse

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Detectives in North Providence are seeking the public's help as they continue to investigate the murder of a retired nurse from the Rhode Island Department of Corrections.

Claire Flynn, 61, was found dead in her Centredale home on December 20, according to the North Providence police. She had been shot.

The police are "seeking the public's assistance in identifying the unknown individual(s) responsible for the murder of Claire Flynn in North Providence," they say in a flyer posted to social media.

The police are asking anyone with information about her killing "or anyone with knowledge of close friends/personal relationships Claire had during 2023" to contact them.

On December 20, the police were contacted by Flynn's brother, who said he'd gone to his sister's house on Centredale Avenue to check on her, but she didn't respond, the police said previously.

Looking inside, he could see her lying on her couch. The brother told police he hadn't heard from his sister since Thanksgiving.

Police and firefighters went inside the house, and an autopsy later showed Flynn had been shot and was the victim of a homicide, the police said previously.

The police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Burlingame at 401-231-4533 ext. 1115. Tips can remain anonymous, the police say.

-- With reports from Journal Staff Writer Mark Reynolds

