North Port readies referendum to ask voters to allow city to borrow without asking public

NORTH PORT – North Port city staff will start crafting a referendum to ask voters to loosen the purse strings to allow the officials to borrow some money without a public approval.

Voters would still have to approve borrowing through bonds backed by property taxes.

In addition to voting to direct city staff to bring an ordinance back to set the referendum, the City Commission also wants to see a debt management plan similar to those used by some other governments to outline how much North Port can safely borrow and repay through bonds, as well as short-term loans.

North Port is the only known municipality in Florida that does not have that ability to borrow without voter approval.

Currently the city is facing about $1.8 billion in unmet infrastructure needs.

The most publicized recent need – a new police station that could be as large as 108,000 square feet or more – carries a projected price tag of $122.7 million. More recently, a revenue bond financed by gate receipts from Warm Mineral Springs has been suggested as a way to restore three iconic buildings there and develop other park amenities for public use.

Why can’t North Port issue revenue bonds without a referendum?

General Development Corp. created that provision 65 years ago, when the city was incorporated as North Port Charlotte in 1959.

Other cities started by GDC, such as Deltona, Palm Bay, Palm Coast and Port St. Lucie, once had similar city charter prohibitions but can all now borrow money up to a certain amount without a referendum.

Counties enjoy the same ability. For example, Sarasota County – which has a debt management plan – can borrow up to $28 million per project without voter approval.

North Port officials initially envisioned a similar per project cap but now favor tying the limit it to the debt management plan, which will likely be developed by PFM Financial Advisors LLC, the city’s financial advisor, with input from the city’s bond counsel.

Such a plan would tie the city’s ability to borrow more tightly to its creditworthiness and bond rating and give the commission control over how much it could borrow and for which projects.

Vice Mayor Phil Stokes considered that policy a key for both his support and voter approval of the proposed referendum.

“It sends a clear direction to our citizens as to how we are going to operated and how exactly we are going to manage our debt,” Stokes said,

Though a per-project cap will not be included in the ballot language staff will present to the commission, one could be inserted before final approval.

An official debt management plan would be adopted prior to any future spending.

Why is the city of North Port asking for the power to borrow now?

Two words: Hurricane Ian. The wind and water damage created by that Category 4 storm crippled so many aspects of the city’s infrastructure – breaching canals, shattering roadway and damaging buildings – that required immediate repairs.

Assistant Public Works Director Tricia Wisner told the commission that since the city’s borrowing capacity was tied to the voter referendum process, it was impossible to apply for some short term, low-interest state and federal loan programs.

“We were unable to take advantage of, potentially, free money,” Wisner said.

What type of revenue bonds may be issued?

The current draft referendum language would ask for the ability to borrow funds to offset the impact of a declared emergency or disaster, as well as safety and public health projects and essential services and sanitation.

Those could be paid for out of enterprise fund revenues or sales tax funds and other fees, but not property taxes.

Ballot questions are limited to 75 words, so there will likely be several edits and efforts to explain things concisely.

The ordinance that would place the referendum to change the city charter must still be subject to two public hearings and sent to the Supervisor of Elections office by Aug. 6 to make the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Should that referendum ultimately be approved, city officials – or likely a private business partner willing to champion the cause – will have to spend a lot of time explaining to voters the specific borrowing authority they will have.

“We don’t fully understand what we’re giving away to you,” Robin San Vicente said. “It’s not really clear, it’s not spelled out and it’s not defined and it’s not delineated enough to give you our vote.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: North Port officials to seek authority to borrow without public vote