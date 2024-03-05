North Port man arrested after stealing homeless man's phone, putting him in a chokehold, police say

A Northport man was arrested after placing a homeless man in a chokehold and stealing his phone, police officials said.

Dustin Dodge, 45, approached the man who was sleeping on a bench under a gazebo near the intersection of Pan American Boulevard and Tamiami Trail. Dodge had been drinking at a nearby bar, and while he was walking home, he thought he left his phone at the gazebo and that the victim had it. The victim said that he was sleeping with his phone next to him, when Dodge told him to give him the phone. After the victim refused, Dodge put him in a chokehold, court records said.

To break free, the victim bit Dodge’s arm and threw his cellphone in the nearby grass to get Dodge away from him. Dodge released the chokehold, took the victim’s phone and fled on foot to an unknown location.

The victim flagged down a nearby person to call 911. Officers were able to locate Dodge at the intersection of Alley and Eager Street. They found him with a bite mark on his right arm, which was consistent with the victim's description of events, police officials said in a report.

Officers found the victim’s cellphone lying on the ground next to Dodge, and the victim was able to identify Dodge as the man who assaulted him.

Dodge told officers that he thought the cellphone belonged to him, and he woke up the victim to ask for his phone back. After the victim refused, Dodge told officers that, “I put him in a {sleephold} for a moment because I know what I’m doing.”

Josh Taylor, North Port public information officer, said that Dodge wasn't homeless, and that there are no indications that he's suffering from a mental illness. Taylor added that these types of cases, where a homeless person is assaulted, are rare, but he cited a previous incident where a woman who was experiencing homelessness was raped in December 2019 at a North Port Gazebo where she was sleeping.

North Port’s Homeless Outreach Team has documented contacts with 304 homeless individuals since it started compiling a tally in September 2020, including 10 in January, according to previous reporting from the Herald-Tribune.

In 2023, the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness Point in Time survey – conducted over a 24-hour period in January, identified 1,150 people in Sarasota and Manatee counties, with 583 people in Sarasota County.

Dodge faces charges of battery, a third degree felony; petit theft, and tampering with a witness by delaying the man from calling 911 after his phone was stolen.

