North Port to examine 2024-25 budget, tax rate at Monday workshop, as property values soar

NORTH PORT – The North Port City Commission will start its June budget workshops at 9 a.m. Monday, working with a 16% increase in taxable property values that translates to a jump from $8.5 billion to almost $9.9 billion total value.

That’s more than double the 7.5% increase city officials were projecting earlier this year at a March budget meeting.

As a result, the city’s current property tax rate of 3.7667 mills is projected to generate more than $38.8 million in tax revenue for the 2024-25 budget year. The city has maintained that property tax rate since 2020.

The City of North Port starts a two-day workshop process on the 2024-25 budget at 9 a.m., Monday.

Commissioners will also discuss whether to establish a registration program that would assess annual fees on unimproved vacant lots to offset code enforcement operating and nuisance abatement expenses.

Once such a program is established, City Manager Jerome Fletcher wrote, it could generate between $4 million and $8 million, depending on how the fees are structured.

This year is already a pivotal one, with city officials preparing to ask voters to approve a referendum granting the government the ability to borrow money without repeatedly seeking voter approval.

That referendum could be key for the city to finance a new police station without gobbling up the lion’s share of the city’s sales tax funds or a property tax increase.

North Port's proposed budget includes more than 40 new employees

Fletcher has advised the City Commission that the proposed $284.9 million budget will use all of that proposed revenue increase from increased property values.

To keep pace with the growth of both the city’s population and taxable value increase, Fletcher is proposing hiring more than 40 new employees. That includes eight new employees each for the police and utilities departments, two for North Port Fire & Rescue, three in the Development Services building division and three in IT.

If all are approved, that would bring the total number of city employees to 947.

The budget includes a 3.5% wage increase for employees, as well as a 1% cost of living bump to reflect the impact of an increased minimum wage.

In addition, health insurance costs have increased 10%.

The budget workshop will be held in commission chambers at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. If needed, it will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

