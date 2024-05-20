North Penn picks law firm to lead Stanley cup assault investigation. What's next

The North Penn School District has hired a York County law firm to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent attack of a seventh-grader in the school cafeteria.

In a unanimous vote Thursday, the school board picked Stock and Leader Attorneys at Law as the district’s “third party” investigator into the April 17 assault at Pennbrook Middle School and the events leading up to it.

In approving the professional service agreement, the district waived a requirement to secure requests for proposal citing “special circumstances.”

On Thursday the board did not provide a copy of the agreement outlining the scope of the investigation, but a Right to Know request for it is pending with the district.

The board also did not provide information about what Stock and Leader would be paid, but Superintendent Todd Bauer said the district’s liability insurance will cover the cost.

North Penn spokeswoman Christine Liberaski did not respond to an email Friday asking how much the district has budgeted for the investigation.

North Penn School District has hired a York law firm to investigate the circumstances surrounding an April 17, 2024 assault on a middle school student in a school cafeteria. The student was struck with a steel Stanley-brand mug, officials said.

Neither the district or board provided a reason for choosing the firm.

Board Solicitor Kyle Somers said he identified and provided the school board with the names of law firms with expertise including knowledge of K-12 operations, student discipline and special ed issues and response to disciplinary incidents.

“The investigation is certainly designed to look at the incident itself as well as the events leading up to it, but the independent third party firm is also being asked to make recommendations and provide resources to ensure that a similar incident does not occur again in the future,” he said.

What details about the April 17 assault at Pennbrook are still unknown?

No motive has been released for the attack, though at the Thursday board meeting a Pennbrook student alleged reports the attacker was bullied are false.

The student told the board that said that the attacker was in the principal’s office before the attack because of reports she threatened other students.

After the student was released, she allegedly went to the cafeteria and attacked a student with a steel Stanley cup, according to the Pennbrook student at the board meeting.

North Penn’s Liberaski did not immediately respond Friday to an email asking about the teen’s allegations and others raised at the meeting.

District officials also have not addressed reports that school faculty were warned at least hours beforehand the alleged attacker threatened students or that the accused student had a “hit list” containing student names.

What is happening with the student in the North Penn stanley cup assault?

On Friday Upper Gwynedd Police Chief David Duffy said the department has completed its investigation into the cafeteria assault.

The chief said he was unable to provide details of the findings, but confirmed there was probable cause to file a juvenile petition for aggravated assault against the student.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office previously said it would not release information about the suspect or disposition of any criminal case because the matter is proceeding in juvenile court.

North Penn officials have said federal and state laws prevent them from publicly disclosing school discipline proceedings including to the victims or the victim’s parents. Staff can inform a victim and family members that the situation has been addressed.

What are some other safety and security measures North Penn has put in place since April 17

Finalizing plans to create student safety committees at each school building before the end of the school year.

Review current school safety measures with the Montgomery County School Safety Coordinator.

Requested that local police departments provide more regular visits to school buildings.

Refresher training for schools on Safe2Say, the anonymous tip line that sends leads directly to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, administration, security, and the superintendent.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

