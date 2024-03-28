North Myrtle Beach restaurant closes after owner’s cancer diagnosis. Will it be replaced?

A North Myrtle Beach seafood restaurant has closed after the owners, a mother and son, faced life-altering news.

Hurricane Colinz, located at 203 Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove community, did not reopen in February after owner Colin Muirhead was diagnosed with cancer. In addition, his mother, Genene Muirhead, decided to retire.

Colin Muirhead said the restaurant usually shuts down for the season in November, but with his mother’s retirement and his cancer diagnosis, he decided to take a step back and focus on his health.

Colin Muirhead and his mother Genene Muirhead owned Hurricane Colinz in North Myrtle Beach. The restaurant closed this year after Colin Muirhead was diagnosed with cancer and his mother retired.

Muirhead, 48, had surgery to remove a golf ball-size tumor from his stomach, he said. This is his second time battling cancer, after being diagnosed eight years ago. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy, which will last for six to nine months.

Muirhead has been trying to respond to customers who have contacted him through Facebook about when the restaurant will reopen. He receives different responses, especially when people hear the “’c’ word,” he said.

“I don’t look at it as a handicap; it’s just a step back,” Muirhead said.

Muirhead was leasing the building. He’s not sure what will go into the building, but he has heard that negotiations are in place for another restaurant.

Muirhead hopes to open another restaurant later, offering up his mother’s food and serving customers who he said were more like friends and family.

“The food was all my mother’s. I take zero credit for the food,” Muirhead said. “My mother’s food and my personality. We treated people like we were in my home.”