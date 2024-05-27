North Miami Beach police investigating after a woman’s body was found in a canal

North Miami Beach police discovered a woman’s body in a neighborhood canal on Monday morning.

Police recovered the body at Snake Creek Park at 601 NE 165th St. using a flotation device and a dive team, as first reported by WPLG Local 10 news.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the death.

The North Miami Beach Police Department Media Relations Unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The discovery occurred on Memorial Day, a federal holiday commemorating military men and women who died in service.

This breaking news story will be updated.