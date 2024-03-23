North Louisiana history hunters honored by Speaker Mike Johnson

Kristi Brian DeYoung with Mark (right) and Mike Mangham of Twin Blends and the Certificate of Appreciation from Speaker Mike Johnson.

When Mark and Mike Mangham of Twin Blends was just about to begin their presintation, Southern Hills/Summer Grove Celebration, at the Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, a lady raised her hand as if to ask a question.

“Do you have a question?" they asked, she replied "No, but I have something I want to say."

She was Kristi Brian DeYoung and said, “I’m here officially representing Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson‘s office, and there’s something that I was asked to present to you two."

DeYoung held up a certificate, signed by Mike Johnson, and read it out loud, “This is a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Speaker Mike Johnson to Twin Blends Northwest History Hunters with appreciation to your outstanding and invaluable service to the community by preserving Northwest Louisiana history through video and photography."

The twins usually have similar responses to things that happen to them, but not this time said Mark, "He got emotional and I was in shock. My brain was trying to understand what was going on."

They are very honored and humbled to be recognized in this way, "Mike and I do what we do because we love honoring the people and the places of the past and never in a million years expected to get very much recognition for it. To see a Certificate of Appreciation from Speaker Mike Johnson just boggled my mind. I was trying to process it. It was amazing."

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Twin Blends honored with Certificate of Appreciation from Speaker Mike Johnson