North Little Rock truck stop rededicated to honor Arkansas woman’s more than 50-year-long trucking career

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas woman who has been a trucker for more than 50 years is receiving permanent recognition in North Little Rock.

The TA Petro Truck Stop on Galloway near Interstate 40 was rededicated on Saturday as the Idella M Hansen Stopping Center in honor of Hansen’s more than half-a-century-long trucking career.

First female commander at Little Rock Air Force Base looks back on time of service in central Arkansas

Hansen began her trucking career in Camden in the late 1960s and paved the way for other women to enter the previously male-dominated field.

“Mostly I stayed local, my girls were in school,” she said. “So I hauled chips, lumber, in a regional area, pulled a flatbed then I was home two or three nights a week and every weekend.”

Trucking company using video game billboards to recruit drivers

Saturday’s ceremony was part of a stop on the Sisters of the Road traveling museum tour crossing the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.