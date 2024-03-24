North Little Rock police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, police confirmed that the incident happened in the 2300 block of Highway 161.

Police officials said that Highway 161 is currently closed to vehicular traffic from the 2300 block to the intersection with East Bethany Road.

Image courtesy of the North Little Rock Police Department

NLRPD officials have asked that the public avoid the area while the scene is being processed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the NLRPD at 501- 680-8439.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

