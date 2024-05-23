North Little Rock police investigating Wednesday evening shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they are investigating a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Flintrock Road.

NLRPD officials said the area is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as they process the scene.

There is no suspect or victim information at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

