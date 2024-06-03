North Little Rock police make arrest in Sunday afternoon shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in a Sunday shooting that left one person injured.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a shooting incident at 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of JFK and McCain Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

After interviewing witnesses and getting a description of the suspect’s vehicle, officers with the NLRPD said that they were able to locate the suspect, 20-year-old Latarryes Bush, in the 3900 block of North Cypress.

Bush was taken into custody and later admitted to detectives that the incident stemmed from the victim refusing to hand over a piece of his property to Bush. He is facing charges including criminal attempt to commit capital murder, aggravated robbery, first degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance schedule six with purpose to deliver.

Police said that Bush was transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and is currently being held without bond.

NLRPD officials have asked that anyone with information regarding this incident call them at 501-680-8439 or Detective William Williams at 501-771-7151.

