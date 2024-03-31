North Little Rock celebrates the rebuilding of the Amboy community

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With this weekend being one of remembrance for those that lost so much in the March 31 tornado, people in North Little Rock celebrated the rebuilding of the Amboy community.

On Saturday, Arkansans came out to First Free Will Baptist Church to listen to live music, grab a bite to eat and celebrate how far the community has come in the last year.

1 killed by tornado in Amboy North Little Rock neighborhood

Samantha Floyd, president of the Amboy Neighborhood Association said that the event was about opening arms to neighbors.

“We are wanting to open our arms to our neighbors, not only in a way of building our homes and businesses back but also building relationships back after a tragedy and staying together,” Floyd stated.

Arkansas woman catches deadly tornado on film and lives to tell her story

There was also an easter egg hunt and appearance from the easter bunny at Saturday’s celebration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.