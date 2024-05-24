North Little Rock apartment complex residents react to Wednesday fire

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A fire at the Timbers at Lakewood apartment complex Wednesday night left several people displaced and without their homes.

Eight units are unlivable right now but other units in that same building and surrounding buildings also saw smoke and exterior damage.

Those that FOX 16 News spoke with said it was a scary sight and are glad that everyone is okay.

Kyra Conley said she called 911 after seeing the fire.

“It was very real, very hot, very bright, and then the thick black clouds,” Conley described.

Conley saw the fire from her balcony, just feet away, one building in the timbers at Lakewood apartment was on fire.

“We turned back and saw somebody throwing their clothes down,” Conley said.

According to the North Little Rock Fire Department, the fire started around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Eight apartment units were damaged. No one was hurt, but one pet was lost.

Conley’s building wasn’t on fire, but the back of it was damaged because of the heat from the fire.

She said it was humbling to witness it.

“I’m about to start crying, my kids were crying because they were like everything is gone, and it’s not even them,” Conley said.

Alice Prevo also lives in a neighboring apartment building. Both say they’re praying for those without their homes and will do what they can to help those people who lost their homes.

“I hope everybody, you know, be okay and get started again,” Prevo said.

“It’s heartbreaking to say the least,” Conley said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to the NLRFD, there have been 3 building fires at the apartment complex since 2021.

FOX 16 News reached out to the complex officials multiple times asking about those other fires and how they’re helping the people affected by Wednesday’s fire but haven’t heard back.

