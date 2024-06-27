North Liberty woman held on $1 million bond after Minnesota authorities find body in car

A North Liberty woman was arrested in Minnesota after authorities say they discovered a dead body in her car.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said in a release that officers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, near the town of Rochester, Minnesota. The crash "seemed intentional," Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said during a press conference live-streamed by KAAL TV in Rochester on Wednesday.

Police allegedly identified Margot Lewis, 32, in the driver's seat and said that while searching the vehicle for other occupants, they discovered a dead body in the backseat.

"The conditions of the deceased were suspicious, and it was immediately apparent that the death was not a result of the motor vehicle crash," the sheriff's office said in their release.

Lewis was charged with one count of felony interference with a dead body or scene of death, concealing the body and is facing as much as three years in prison.

Lewis was transported to a nearby hospital to be medically cleared and was subsequently arrested and transferred to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Torgerson said Lewis "has not been cooperative" with authorities "from the very beginning." Police in Minneapolis are investigating this case as a murder, he said.

The Olmsted County District Court has set Lewis' bond at $1 million.

Victim identified as a Minneapolis resident

The dead body was eventually identified as Liara Tsai, 35, of Minneapolis. The Minnesota coroner's office said the initial cause of death was due to "multiple sharp-force injuries."

In an attempt to identify the deceased, authorities say they located the registration of the car that pointed to a Minneapolis address. Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Minneapolis police searched the address where the vehicle was registered and allegedly found "a scene indicating violence" inside the residence.

Lewis and Tsai allegedly knew one another, Torgerson said during Wednesday's press conference.

Torgerson said the investigation is being conducted in Hennepin County, home to Minneapolis, and Olmsted County, meaning additional charges could be filed.

The sheriff's office did not indicate where Lewis had been living prior to the arrest or why she was driving near Rochester.

