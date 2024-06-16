North Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect in multi-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police shot and killed a suspect in a multi-vehicle crash after he threatened people, emergency personnel, and officers with a gun, police said.

On Saturday around 9:10 p.m., North Las Vegas police responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Craig Road and North 5th Street. Witnesses said that the driver who caused the accident was armed and threatening people who approached the vehicle.

When North Las Vegas Fire Department personnel arrived and approached the vehicle to help, they were also threatened with the firearm, police said.

When officers arrived they attempted to give multiple verbal commands to the man, who never got out of the vehicle, to drop the gun and get out of the vehicle with his hands in the air. Police said the suspect ignored the commands and raised the firearm toward several officers.

Seven officers discharged their weapons, hitting the suspect. Medical personnel who were already at the scene pronounced him dead.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in NVLPD’s jurisdiction for 2024. The identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

