North Las Vegas police search for missing 74-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 74-year-old woman last heard from in the northeast valley.

Inez Evadney Wilson was last heard from on Friday, May 31 around 8 a.m., when she spoke to a family member on the phone at her home in the 3600 block of Emmons Avenue near north Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said Wilson arranged to pick up her aunt from the airport at 11 a.m. but never showed up. Her aunt found a ride to WIlson’s home but did not answer the door and neighbors had not seen her all day.

North Las Vegas police responded to her home for a welfare check but they did not find Wilson inside.

Wilson is described as a black woman with brown eyes and grey/brown hair, 5’8”, and around 185 pounds. Police said Wilson displays early signs of dementia and may get confused. She has a slight Jamaican accent and goes by the nickname Cherry.

Inez Evadney Wilson (NLVPD)

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

