North Las Vegas police search for suspect after man found shot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Solana Del Norte Way near Lone Mountain Road.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in that area and when they arrived they found a man believed to be in his late 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening conditions, police said.

No arrests have been made. At this time, detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Those with information can call the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

