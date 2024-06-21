North Las Vegas police fire 92 rounds after man raises loaded gun in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The North Las Vegas Police Department released body-worn camera footage after an officer-involved shooting that consisted of police firing 92 rounds at an armed suspect.

The shooting occurred on June 15 at about 9 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Craig Road and North 5th Street for reports of a four-vehicle crash.

Witnesses told police that a male driver, who was later identified as Julian McCoy, 57, of Las Vegas, by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, was driving a silver car northbound on North 5th Street, failed to stop at a red light, and crashed with vehicles traveling on Craig Road.

Witnesses at the scene stated that McCoy, who police described as a five-time registered felon in Nevada, threatened people, emergency personnel, and officers with a loaded gun at the crash site.

Detectives found surveillance video that shows the vehicle running the red light at a high rate of speed.

Multiple callers told NLVPD dispatch that McCoy was believed to have caused the crash and had a gun. Another person stated that McCoy threatened him with a gun when he walked up to the car, police stated.

When North Las Vegas firefighters arrived at the scene to assist they reported that they were also threatened by McCoy who was armed with a gun, according to police.

On June 15, 2024, North Las Vegas police shot and killed the suspect in a multi-vehicle crash after he threatened people, emergency personnel, and officers with a gun, police said. (NLVPD)

When officers arrived they said they attempted to de-escalate the situation and gave McCoy commands multiple times to drop the gun and exit the vehicle. However, police said he ignored the commands and raised his gun toward officers.

According to police, 7 officers discharged their guns, and McCoy was shot multiple times.

A close-up of the suspect’s car during an officer-involved shooting near North 5th Street on June 15, 2024 (NLVPD)

In the video, several shots were heard being fired toward the suspect’s car. A total of 92 shots were fired at Mccoy by the officers during the incident, according to NLVPD.

No information was released by police on how many bullets hit the McCoy in total.

McCoy was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers also recovered McCoy’s 22-caliber rifle which was found in his car loaded with 15 bullets, along with alcohol and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

The seven officers who fired shots were identified by NLVPD.

Officer Darren Rigsby – Hired in 2017 – fired 3 shots

Officer Alexandre Chevalier – Hired in 2021 – fired 7

Officer Logan Guerin – Hired in 2021 – fired 13

Officer Christopher Dellorco – Hired in 2022 – fired 15

Officer Timothy Barnes – Hired in 2023 – fired 11 shots

Officer Rodrigo Garcia – Hired in 2023 – fired 26 shots

Officer Robert Ryan – Hired in 2023 – fired 17 shots

The officers were put on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation per department policy.

Had McCoy survived he would have faced the following charges.

Assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person (x8)

Ex-felon in possession of a firearm

DUI involving a collision

Assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of a firearm while under the influence

McCoy’s preliminary toxicology screening was positive for cocaine, fentanyl, ethynol, and methamphetamine, according to police.

Police records show that McCoy had a lengthy criminal history which included narcotic offenses, conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder, theft, and kidnapping. He was on probation in Nevada for a prior theft conviction. He was also a five-time registered felon in Nevada. He also had a non-extraditable warrant for his arrest in Texas for the charge of assault.

Following the officer-involved shooting, four people had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries. A female passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police stated.

911 audio recordings were also released by NLVPD on Thursday.

