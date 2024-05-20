North Las Vegas pastor gets probation in sex crimes case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a North Las Vegas pastor to one year of probation on Monday, the result of a plea deal for a sex crimes case.

Bobby Cornealius Smith will have to register as a sex offender and cannot be alone with children other than his biological children while he is on probation. Smith will continue his work as a pastor, according to defense attorney Robert Draskovich.

Smith is the pastor of New Beginnings Ministries, according to the church’s website.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy, Jr. referred to the plea deal reached between Smith and the Clark County District Attorney’s office as he sentenced Smith.

A grand jury previously indicted Smith for 11 felony charges, including nine counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, and one count of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment. Three women, one family member, and two women whom he referred to as “God daughters,” reported that he sexually assaulted them.

A family member testified in front of the grand jury that Smith forced her to use sex toys multiple times starting when she was 17 years old and a senior in high school, according to transcripts obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators. She said that Smith told her, “God is telling me that it is important for you to do this,” and insisted that the sex toys would prevent her from ruining her life and giving into “urges.” Smith later showed her how to use the toy and would tell her to meet him at hotels, she said.

The woman testified that she had reported what had happened to Smith’s wife, Lashawn Nicole Smith, who failed to contact police.

Another woman testified that her family became involved with New Beginnings Ministries when she was 16 years old. At 17, she said, Smith texted her a photo of a sex toy. She told him that she did not want to use it. Smith later brought up the sex toy again, telling her that sex toys are not a sin and that he wanted to show her how to use one, she said.

Bretaishe Stewart said that she was a member of the church when Smith begged her to perform oral sex on him. He blocked a stairway and dropped his pants, she said. She testified that she panicked and eventually pushed him off.

Stewart showed up to the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas to give a victim impact statement at Smith’s sentencing. After a communication issue involving a victim advocate, Stewart did not have the chance and said she wanted to share her story with 8 News Now.

Stewart told the 8 News Now Investigators that she looked at Smith as a father figure.

“It was a traumatic experience from basically you finally get the family you always desired, you know not having a father or mother and even siblings, and then it being stripped away,” Stewart said.

Smith pleaded guilty through Alford, when a defendant does not admit guilt but believes there could be a harsher punishment without a plea deal, to open or gross lewdness and conspiracy to commit a crime. Both charges are gross misdemeanors. If Smith complies with probation and stays out of trouble, the gross lewdness charge will be dropped, according to Draskovich.

“He felt it was better to suffer a lesser of two evils by entering into the negotiations,” Draskovich told the 8 News Now Investigators.

North Las Vegas Police started investigating the allegations against the pastor after the first alleged victim made a report, according to Detective Ashley Bertschy. She had learned that the third alleged victim had reported what had happened in 2014 and that she had been examined by a nurse at University Medical Center who also collected a rape kit. Bertschy testified that Las Vegas Metro Police had closed the case and she reopened it.

Police executed a search warrant at the Smiths’ home in North Las Vegas and found over 20 sex toys, according to Bertschy.

Lashawn Nicole Smith was also arrested. The charges were dropped as a result of the negotiations.

Smith served a total of 27 days in jail after his arrest while his wife served a total of 11 days in jail after her arrest, according to court records.

“At the end of the day, the truth will come out,” Stewart said. “The truth has come out.”

To reach the National Sexual Assault Hotline, call 1-800-656-4673.

